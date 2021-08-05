What’s Going Around: Vomiting, diarrhea, swimmer’s ear, summer colds

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports vomiting and diarrhea this week. They also report a small uptick in COVID-19 cases, a lot of bronchiolitis, croup, hand, foot and mouth disease, swimmer’s ear and a lot of viral colds with fevers that are not COVID-19.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about viral vomiting and diarrhea:

“The formal name of the GI bug is gastroenteritis—“itis” (inflammation) of the gastrointestinal tract. This inflammation is caused by any one of a large number of viruses, and it often starts with vomiting and ends with diarrhea, though the opposite could be the case.

Because the main thing lost with diarrhea is water, the primary goal for a child with acute gastroenteritis is hydration. Water is the most ideal hydration in children over 12 months. Babies younger than 12 months still have immature kidneys, so hydration efforts should be coordinated with your child’s doctor. Electrolyte solutions like Pedialyte can be used for vomiting or diarrhea, keeping in mind that water should be the primary form of rehydration.

While your child’s doctor may prescribe a medication that reduces vomiting, anti-diarrheal medications are not advised, as they cause the infection to stay in the intestines longer.

Children of any age who cannot keep down any fluids due to vomiting and/or are showing signs of dehydration (less urine output, fewer tears, dry mouth, cracked lips) should be evaluated by their doctor sooner rather than later.”

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are seeing patients with summer colds and upper respiratory viruses and few COVID-19 cases.

Pediatricians at Penn State Health Medical Group locations in Cumberland County are seeing bug bites, strep throat, and viral upper respiratory infections.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports ongoing cases of swimmer’s ear.