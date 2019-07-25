What’s next after Mueller? Investigations, lawsuits and more

News
Posted: / Updated:

Robert Mueller declara ante la Comisión de Asuntos Jurídicos de la Cámara de Representantes en el Congreso en Washington el 24 de julio del 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In the wake of House hearings on the Mueller report, Democrats say they will continue to hold President Donald Trump to account.

Democrats have multiple investigations of the president underway that don’t require cooperation from the White House or the Justice Department. In addition, the House Judiciary Committee says it’s filing lawsuit to obtain secret grand jury testimony and to challenge the White House claim of “absolute immunity” to block testimony from Trump’s aides.

Apart from investigations, nearly 90 House Democrats have called for an impeachment inquiry, and more are certain to join the call after former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony.

Democrats in both the House and the Senate want to move forward with legislation to make elections more secure after Mueller extensively detailed Russian interference.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss