Whipped coffee: COVID-19’s second-most viral food trend

Right after banana bread, whipped coffee has taken over the internet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many who are used to having a caffeinated treat daily from a coffee shop are now at home, looking to make their own.

Whipped coffee or dalgona coffee, is a simple recipe made of instant coffee, hot water, and sugar. It can be hand-mixed with a whisk, with an electronic hand-mixer, or a stand mixer.

The recipe our Amanda Peterson tried can be found here, she combined two tablespoons hot water with two tablespoons of instant coffee and two tablespoons of sugar. Using a hand-mixer, she mixed them together for about six minutes and then topped 3/4 cup vanilla oat milk with the whipped coffee.

Amanda will share the recipe and her review on Monday’s Good Day PA at 10 a.m.

