Acting director of national intelligence testifies on Capitol Hill

BERLIN (AP) — During a telephone conversation that now underlies an impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy briefly bantered about a U.S. ally in Europe.

"Germany does almost nothing for you, all they do is talk," Trump told his counterpart in Kyiv. Zelenskiy agreed, replying, "You are absolutely right, not only 100%, but actually 1,000%."