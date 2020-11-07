White House chief of staff Meadows has coronavirus

by: Steve Holland/Reuters

Posted: / Updated:

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters at the Capitol, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

It was not immediately clear when or how he was infected.

This is a developing story.

