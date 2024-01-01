HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — News media make a big deal of New Year’s Day birthdays, but is that only because — let’s face it — New Year’s Day is often a slow news day, and New Year’s Day birthdays are a novelty?

Actually, no.

New Year’s Day birthdays are particularly rare, as noted by various media, citing data originally compiled by ABC’s 538: Only Christmas Day birthdays are more rare, followed by New Year’s Day, Christmas Eve and July 4.

The reason?

“It’s very rare for us to schedule anything of what we would consider elective around the holidays, because it’s not just elective for us, but it becomes elective for everybody else in the hospital,” said Dr. Chavone Momon-Nelson, an OB-GYN who chairs the department at UPMC Carlisle hospital.

In other words, even more nurses and support staff than necessary would have to spend their holidays away from their families.

Momon-Nelson estimated about one in five births are pre-scheduled through procedures like inductions and C-sections. Put another way, the vast majority of births (about four in five) could happen any day. But that’s still enough of a difference between holidays and other days to make holiday birthdays relatively rare.

“So those are special babies, and that’s why we celebrate them so much, because they they come when they want to,” Momon-Nelson said.