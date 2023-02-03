The projected path of the Chinese spy balloon currently over the U.S. (CBS 42)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?

Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week.

Pentagon officials decided the balloon, which at last reports was floating around 60,000 feet, should not be shot down over concerns of injuring people on the ground, officials have said.

Puckett’s projection of the balloon’s path is based on current upper-air winds and the general location of the Chinese balloon as of Friday morning, the meteorologist said.

“The balloon will likely move across Kentucky, Tennessee, the Carolinas, and over the Atlantic,” Puckett said.

You can view a more detailed image of the balloon’s projected path below.