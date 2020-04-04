Willow Valley Communities team member tests positive for COVID-19



LANCASTER, Pa, (WHTM) — A team member (employee) of Willow Valley Communities, a 55-plus senior living community in Lancaster, has tested positive for COVID-19. The team member works at The Glen, part of the organization’s supportive living communities.

Prior to the positive test result, the team member had been self-isolating at home this entire past week. Willow Valley Communities say they are following protocols for contact with appropriate government agencies and is taking every step possible to limit further exposure. They also say they’ve contacted every known person with whom the affected team member has had direct contact in the community.

Other team members who have had close contact with the COVID-19 positive team member have been notified and will be asked to follow government health agency protocols for self-monitoring and daily screening.

Residents who have had close contact with the COVID-19 positive team member have been notified and will be in isolation. None of the known persons with whom the COVID-19 positive team

member has had direct contact is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 at this time.



Willow Valley Communities has been taking proactive measures to protect residents and team members since first knowledge of COVID-19. The community has been adhering to, and in many cases exceeding, the recommended control measures and guidelines of the PA DOH, CDC, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Control measures are continuously updated as new information becomes available.



Willow Valley Communities has been closed to visitors since March 13, 2020.



John G. Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of Willow Valley Living, the management company for Willow Valley Communities, emphasized the organization’s commitment to keeping residents and team members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, “The well-being of Willow Valley Communities residents, team members, their families, and the greater Lancaster community remains paramount. Our COVID-19 Response Team, comprised of members of our Infection Control Committee, our Medical Director, Willow Valley Communities’ senior leadership, and applicable department heads, meets extensively each day to actively monitor developments related to COVID-19 and, where prudent implement corresponding changes to our operation.”