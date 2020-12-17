Winning lottery ticket sold in Perry County, winner set to claim $250,000

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PALotteryLogo_61189

PERRY COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold in Perry County was the winning ticket for the Wednesday, December 16 drawing, according to the Pa. lottery.

The ticket that was sold at Quick-Mart on Main St. in New Bloomfield matched all five balls drawn, 06-09-10-29-34, to win $250,000, less withholding.

The winner can only be identified after their prizes have been claimed and their ticket has been validated.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss