Winning lottery ticket sold in Perry County, winner set to claim $250,000

PERRY COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold in Perry County was the winning ticket for the Wednesday, December 16 drawing, according to the Pa. lottery.
The ticket that was sold at Quick-Mart on Main St. in New Bloomfield matched all five balls drawn, 06-09-10-29-34, to win $250,000, less withholding.
The winner can only be identified after their prizes have been claimed and their ticket has been validated.
Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.
