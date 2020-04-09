Winter championships & spring Sports canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement Wednesday that Pennsylvania schools will be closed to in‐person learning for the remainder of the school year, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, Inc. (PIAA) has canceled all remaining Winter

and Spring sports and championships.



“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone. Their thoughts

remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by

this decision,” said PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi. “However, the Board’s

position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member

schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the

Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.”



“We had maintained hope for a continuation of our Winter Championships and an abbreviated

Spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to our communities,” continued Lombardi. “As

we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic

athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and

perseverance.”

At present, 17 other state high school associations have ended their sports

seasons in similar fashion.



The PIAA Board of Directors will meet in the coming months to address any concerns that arise

from the membership from the COVID-19 pandemic.

While PIAA remains hopeful that summer

activities will be able to commence July 1, it is still too early to reach any decisions or offer

guidance at this time.

In providing any further guidance to the membership, PIAA will continue

to monitor any additional information provided by the Governor’s Office, Department of Health

or Department of Education as it relates to interscholastic athletics.

