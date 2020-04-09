Winter championships & spring Sports canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement Wednesday that Pennsylvania schools will be closed to in‐person learning for the remainder of the school year, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, Inc. (PIAA) has canceled all remaining Winter
and Spring sports and championships.
“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone. Their thoughts
remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by
this decision,” said PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi. “However, the Board’s
position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member
schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the
Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.”
“We had maintained hope for a continuation of our Winter Championships and an abbreviated
Spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to our communities,” continued Lombardi. “As
we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic
athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and
perseverance.”
At present, 17 other state high school associations have ended their sports
seasons in similar fashion.
The PIAA Board of Directors will meet in the coming months to address any concerns that arise
from the membership from the COVID-19 pandemic.
While PIAA remains hopeful that summer
activities will be able to commence July 1, it is still too early to reach any decisions or offer
guidance at this time.
In providing any further guidance to the membership, PIAA will continue
to monitor any additional information provided by the Governor’s Office, Department of Health
or Department of Education as it relates to interscholastic athletics.