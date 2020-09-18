Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival kicks off on City Island Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 25 food trucks will be on Harrisburg’s City Island for the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival Saturday.

The sixth annual event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival’s proceeds are made through tips. Money raised goes to the Make a Wish Foundation.

The local chapter is aiming to make enough to grant three children’s wishes, which costs $30,000.

“Each of our food trucks will have tip jars and we’ll also have donation stations where you can donate online,” said Emily Reading, the event organizer.

In addition to food trucks, there will be vendors on site, and activities, like a scavenger hunt for kids.

Local bands and dancers will be performing too.

Organizers say they‘re prioritizing safety during the pandemic.

The number of food trucks has been scaled back this year.

City Island has been split into five zones, so organizers can make sure no zone goes beyond the Governor’s 250-person outdoor gathering limit.

“We’re going to have our social distancing practices in places,” said Reading. “We’ll have some roping and our little six-foot dots so that we know how to stand and traffic flow throughout the island.”

During the pandemic, some wishes are being granted virtually.

Just a few days ago, a girl in Harrisburg was given a shopping spree. The fire department went to her home and gave her gift cards, so she could do a lot of online shopping.