Witness who saw victim of Monday’s deadly shooting moves from neighborhood because of violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police have released the name of the person who died in Monday’s shooting. He’s been identified as Michael Thornton, 34, of Harrisburg. A second person was hospitalized and is expected to be okay. It’s the second shooting in the same neighborhood in a week.

It all happened on South 16th and Hunter Streets. A makeshift memorial has been created. As police continue to investigate, they’re asking for any witnesses to come forward. One of those people spoke to us about what he saw and heard.

“I was sitting upstairs in my apartment moving out obviously, and I heard these gunshots,” said Robert Kline. “So I went outside and the next thing I know, everyone’s freaking out. There’s a guy bleeding out on the sidewalk down there. It’s in the exact same place it happened last week.”

Kline has only lived in his apartment near the shootings for a month and a half, still too long he says.

“I have a young son and he’s autistic and I worry about stuff like that you know. I don’t want him to be outside and maybe a stray bullet comes at us,” said Kline.

“We are taking proactive measures to hopefully decrease that, and to combat some of the criminal activity that’s been taking place out there,” said Sgt. Kyle Gautsch with Harrisburg Police.

There’s still no word on suspects, and police are asking for the public’s help for any information, reminding people that tips can be anonymous.

“They’re crucial to us being able to combat these crimes. They hold a humendous key to us solving these criminal acts,” said Gautsch.

“We need to get better at working as a community and building each other up, instead of, we can’t just keep killing each other out here. We can’t,” said Kline.

A police substation is set to open just a few blocks from where Monday’s shooting happened, but no word on when that will happen. Police tell us the opening has been delayed because of the pandemic.