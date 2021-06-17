Wolf Administration appeals to rural counties for minimum wage raise

(WHTM) — The Wolf Administration is appealing to rural counties in its continued push for raising the minimum wage.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

The Labor and Industry Department says the highest percentage of workers who would benefit from a higher minimum wage is in 29 rural counties. In the Midstate, they include Adams, Franklin, Perry, Mifflin and Juniata counties.

Pennsylvania’s current minimum wage has been $7.25 for the past 12 years, which is the federal minimum wage. Governor Wolf wants to increase that to $12 an hour with a pathway to $15 an hour by 2027.

“In PA, a fair wage of $15 an hour would directly benefit 64% of restaurant workers, 38% of retail workers and 18% of health care and social assistance workers” Jennifer Berrier, PA Labor and Industry acting secretary said.

This year, 20 states raised their minimum wages, but Pennsylvania Republicans say small businesses can’t afford $15 an hour or it will increase costs to consumers.