Wolf Administration awards $3M to protect Pennsylvanians against homelessness

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf’s administration awarded $3 million in funding to Pa. municipalities and organizations to protect residents from homelessness this winter.

The funding will provide assistance to 20 counties throughout the Commonwealth after the state received its second allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from CARES Act funds.

Additionally, the Department of Community and Economic Development set aside a portion of the funds to create the ESG-CV Code Blue program, which provides emergency shelter during the winter months ahead.

The administration’s efforts will provide temporary emergency shelter to individuals experiencing homelessness during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Funds will be put toward assisting homeless providers with the resources to prepare for and limit the spread of COVID-19, as well.

“All Pennsylvanians are entitled to safe shelter, and that is never more important than in the cold winter months,” Gov. Wolf said. “This funding will help ensure that our communities can safeguard the health of all residents and protect them from the elements while working to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.”