Wolf Administration encourages participation in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

HARRISBURG, PA (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf and the Departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Health (DOH) are encouraging all Pennsylvanians to take advantage of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) 19th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day initiative Saturday, October 24.

“As we continue to combat COVID-19, we can’t forget about the need to protect Pennsylvanians in every way we can and Drug Take-Back Day is a proven initiative to properly dispose of unwanted or unused prescription medications,” Gov. Wolf said. “I encourage every Pennsylvanian to participate in Drug Take-Back Day tomorrow.”

“With more Pennsylvanians home to contain the spread of COVID-19, there has never been a more important time to properly dispose of unused and unwanted medications,” said DDAP Secretary Jennifer Smith. “Your participation could be the difference between keeping a loved one healthy and safe or misusing a prescription and ultimately falling victim to the opioid epidemic. We can all do our part to help fellow Pennsylvanians.”

During the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, individuals may drop off unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medication at any of the hundreds of secure locations throughout the state. The service is free and anonymous.

“Drug Take-Back Day is an important opportunity to get rid of unused prescription drugs and prevent the disease of addiction and overdose deaths,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Prescription drug misuse and abuse plays a large role in the opioid crisis, but each of us can help change that. There are many locations across Pennsylvania where unused prescription drugs can be dropped off, with no questions asked.”

The DEA has offered National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day since 2010 with the goal of fighting prescription drug misuse by creating convenient ways to dispose of medication that would otherwise be at risk of misuse in home medicine cabinets. During last year’s event, approximately 883,000 pounds of prescription medication was relinquished at nearly 6,300 sites nationwide. That day, Pennsylvanians contributed 36,880 pounds from 295 locations throughout the commonwealth.

Additionally, since the inception of Pennsylvania’s drug take-back program in 2014, there has been more than 537,000 pounds of prescription medication destroyed, with more than 800 take-back boxes established in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth.

Individuals seeking recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). A live chat option is also available online or via text message at 717-216-0905 for those seeking help who may not be comfortable speaking to a helpline operator.

For more information on the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day visit www.dea.gov .