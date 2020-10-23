Wolf Administration: Montgomery County business pivots to supply businesses, individuals with critical PPE

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin highlighted the efforts of BTC Envelopes & Printing, LLC , a minority-owned print and promotional products distributor of over 25 years specializing in business solutions, for its pivot in production to make reusable masks, KN95 face masks, face shields, and other protective items in response to the state’s critical need for personal protective equipment (PPE) through DCED’s Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal (MCAP), which mobilized manufacturers producing COVID-19-related products and supplies or could pivot to producing COVID-19-related supplies. BTC Envelopes & Printing, LLC is listed on DCED’s Business-2-Business Interchange Directory (B2B).

“With a focus on quality and serving the diverse and shifting needs of businesses, BTC Envelopes & Printing, LLC proactively responded to the call to support our economy during one of the most unprecedented times we have ever experienced,” said Sec. Davin. “A widespread availability of PPE has never been more important as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are beyond grateful for the efforts of businesses that remain committed to keeping their consumers and communities safe.”

With its manufacturing partners, BTC Envelopes & Printing, LLC pivoted to produce varying PPE items in the spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on businesses across the commonwealth. Additionally, BTC Envelopes & Printing, LLC can brand and personalize the available items with the purchaser’s choice of logo or message.

“BTC Envelopes & Printing, LLC is proud to offer customizable, protective options to our clientele. With the onset of the pandemic, we knew how important it was to make PPE products available that protected our employees and consumers,” said BTC Envelopes & Printing, LLC President and Owner Andrew D. Magnus. “Through the B2B portal, we were able to make our products accessible on a larger scale to individuals and organizations that were in urgent need of PPE items.”

Beyond the PPE items available through the B2B portal, BTC Envelopes & Printing, LLC also developed informative and encouraging social distancing items like magnets and floor decals in addition to hands-free door openers and “touch tools” for limiting contact with high-touch surfaces.

The B2B Interchange was created by DCED to directly connect organizations and businesses searching for COVID-19-related products and supplies and was one of four web applications developed by the Wolf Administration to serve the critical supply needs for Pennsylvania.

Company and product information provided in the directory is gathered in good faith as a means of connecting Pennsylvania businesses and organizations that are seeking various PPE and other related items to combat the COVID-19 crisis. The information made available is from those entities who voluntarily contacted the commonwealth through the Manufacturing Call to Action Portal .

Currently included in the directory are manufacturers of N95 and KN95 masks, fabric and other masks, disposable masks, thermometers, hand sanitizer, face shields, medical gowns, and cleaning and disinfectant products. Additional supplies and materials can be added as DCED identifies potential manufacturers and suppliers. Businesses that would like to be added to the directory or those with questions should contact RA-DCEDPAMCTAP@pa.gov .