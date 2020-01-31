Wolf administration warns of drone use during emergency situations

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the growing popularity of drones, the Wolf administration is warning the public the danger they can pose to helicopters during emergency situations.

The Federal Aviation Administration says there are more than 1.5 million drones registered in the U.S. that are used for anything from recreation to military use.

Several Pennsylvania health and safety agencies gathered at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey to discuss how drones can both delay aid to individuals that need it and place operators in harm’s harm.