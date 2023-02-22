LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman in Lebanon was pronounced dead after she was struck and run over by a tractor truck.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Feb. 17 at 9:08 p.m. Troopers from PSP Jonestown Patrol Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the Bell and Evans Plant 2, located on 2929 State Route 22 in Bethel Township, after they received a report of an unconscious female.

After investigating, it was determined that the victim, 64-year-old Modrel Songer, was struck and run over by a truck tractor in the east trailer parking area, police say.

According to police, Modrel succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lebanon County Coroner’s Office.

Both Modrel and the driver were employed by a third-party company and there weren’t any Bell and Evans personnel involved, police say.

The investigation is currently ongoing.