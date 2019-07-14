Woman injured in York city cookout shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say a woman was wounded in a shooting that took place during a neighborhood cookout this weekend.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Kurtz Ave.

According to a police report, a large crowd was present at the annual cookout event when an argument escalated to numerous shots fired by an unidentified male.

Nena Gilbert, 47, suffered a wound to the leg. A car and home were also struck, but no one else was reportedly injured.

Gilbert was transported to York Hospital where she was treated and is now in stable condition.

Police are searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204.