Woman shot dead after ramming into police car multiple times

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say one woman was shot dead by troopers Monday morning after ramming into a North Lebanon Township Police car multiple times.

Troopers say this all started Sunday at 8 a.m., when North Lebanon Township Police was dispatched to a Heilmandale Road, for a report that 42-year-old Charity Thome of Richland was trespassing. Police say Thome took off from police.

First responders say Monday morning, Thome returned to the same location and tried to break into the home. North Lebanon Police began a vehicle pursuit. Other agencies, including Pennsylvania State Police, got involved in the chase.

State Police say a mobilization technique was used to stop Thome’s vehicle.

Investigators say Thome rammed a North Lebanon Township Police vehicle on King Road in Jackson Township. Troopers say they asked Thome to stop and leave her car, but she didn’t listen to their commands and continued to accelerate into the police car, putting an officer and troopers in danger.

State Police say they used their weapons on Thome, and then immediately administered first aid. Thome was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer and troopers were not injured. Both troopers are on administrative leave.

State Police are investigating.