“Woo-hoo!” Lancaster election workers cheer as last mail-in ballots are counted

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Exactly 12,630. But who’s counting?

The folks at Lancaster County’s election office — that’s who. Monday afternoon, they finished counting the last of the mail-in ballots from last Tuesday’s election, a process that normally might have taken just hours but instead stretched into a second week.

“Woo-hoo!” said Christa Miller, the county’s chief clerk and chief registrar, waving her hands in the air as a team of three people — similar to what had been about a dozen such teams beginning last Friday and throughout the weekend — counted the final ballot.

“We’ve gone home, we’ve eaten, we’ve slept and we’ve pretty much been in this room ever since,” Miller said.

Most of the county’s mail-in ballots were unreadable by automated scanning equipment because of an error by the ballot printing/mailing company Michigan Election Resources.

For two-sheet ballots — i.e., those with at least three pages — the first sheet should have had page 1 on the front and page 2 on the back. Instead, they had page 1 on the front and page 3 (which should have been on the second sheet of paper) on the back, and page 2 was on the front of the second sheet.