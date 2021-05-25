“Woo-hoo!” Lancaster election workers cheer as last mail-in ballots are counted

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Exactly 12,630. But who’s counting?

The folks at Lancaster County’s election office — that’s who. Monday afternoon, they finished counting the last of the mail-in ballots from last Tuesday’s election, a process that normally might have taken just hours but instead stretched into a second week.

“Woo-hoo!” said Christa Miller, the county’s chief clerk and chief registrar, waving her hands in the air as a team of three people — similar to what had been about a dozen such teams beginning last Friday and throughout the weekend — counted the final ballot.

“We’ve gone home, we’ve eaten, we’ve slept and we’ve pretty much been in this room ever since,” Miller said.

Most of the county’s mail-in ballots were unreadable by automated scanning equipment because of an error by the ballot printing/mailing company Michigan Election Resources.

For two-sheet ballots — i.e., those with at least three pages — the first sheet should have had page 1 on the front and page 2 on the back. Instead, they had page 1 on the front and page 3 (which should have been on the second sheet of paper) on the back, and page 2 was on the front of the second sheet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss