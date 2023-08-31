There’s a tentative contract agreement that could end the 10-week old strike at Wabtec’s Lawrence Park plant.

Wednesday night, union workers are reviewing the 100-page offer which is no easy task just hours before a ratification vote.

They continue to walk picket lines, but for how much longer? About 1,400 Wabtec employees from UE Locals 506 and 618 have been on strike since June 22nd. Wednesday, Wabtec and the union announced they have reached a tentative deal. Thursday, UE members will vote on it and apparently know the numbers quickly.

A brief UE statement reading:

UE Locals 506 and 618 have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement with Wabtec Corporation.

UE members will vote on the agreement tomorrow. If ratified, it will end the strike at Wabtec’s Erie, PA plant.

The union expects to release the results of the ratification vote by 6pm on Thursday, August 31.

The 1400 members of the two locals have been on strike since June 22.

The contract offer is apparently for the next four years. The main sticking points between the two sides have been grievance procedures, health care, vacation and wages.

The agreement calls for annual raises of 3.65 percent in the first year followed by three percent, 3.25 percent and then three percent for the final year. Also, a $1,500 lump sum when the contract is ratified.

According to the company’s statement announcing the deal, “Wabtec joins the UE leadership in recommending the tentative agreement for approval by the membership.”

The union’s ratification vote is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Warner Theatre.

This has been the second strike at the plant since Wabtec purchased the business from General Electric in 2019.