WV sees two more COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports two more COVID- 19 deaths Saturday, bringing the total COVID-19 death toll to 178 Sunday morning.

This is up two from yesterday’s report of six COVID-19 deaths.

The DHHR confirms the deaths are an 83-year old male from Mercer County and a 92-year old female from Taylor County.

There are now 9,272 total COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State.

Cases per County: Barbour (33), Berkeley (766), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (84), Cabell (487), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (186), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (63), Harrison (255), Jackson (190), Jefferson (322), Kanawha (1,214), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (437), Marion (207), Marshall (135), Mason (83), McDowell (66), Mercer (274), Mineral (131), Mingo (213), Monongalia (1,053), Monroe (65), Morgan (37), Nicholas (42), Ohio (288), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (134), Putnam (245), Raleigh (324), Randolph (220), Ritchie (3), Roane (24), Summers (18), Taylor (100), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (226), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (291), Wyoming (51).