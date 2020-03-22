YMCA of York & York County offers digital membership experience during coronavirus pandemic

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The YMCA of York and York County is offering a new digital membership experience during the coronavirus pandemic.

All of its branches are closed, so it’s sending out daily emails with updates on ongoing charitable work, healthy living tips and local resources.

The messages even include virtual workouts with YMCA instructors.

The YMCA’s director says the facilities are more than just gyms, and so his team is using this time to empower the community.

All of the emails are also available to anyone for free, on the YMCA of York and York County’s website.