A young local baker is getting a chance for some sweet redemption.

Caroline Gross, 12, of York went back to the Food Network kitchen to compete in an upcoming holiday special.

“I was so excited,” she said. “We were sitting watching tv one night and got a call from them and I was literally crying. I was so excited. I couldn’t wait to go back.”

Gross competed previously on season 10 of Kids Baking Championship. She was eliminated after only four episodes. She says since appearing on the show, she’s been very busy and baking more than ever before.

“I was proud of myself,” she said. “I feel like I did redeem myself…and I was really glad to be back because I feel I could’ve gone way farther.”

Her second chance will come this Sunday evening on Kids Baking Championship: Gobble Goodies. Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli bring back four kid bakers and challenge them to make turkey cakes. They’re competing for a bountiful $10,000 prize package of Thanksgiving-themed baking tools and equipment.

But is she making Thanksgiving dessert for her own family this year?

“I’ll probably do an apple pie and a pecan pie,” Gross said. “We have a cheesecake in the freezer that I made.”

Gobble Goodies airs Sunday at 7 p.m. on the Food Network. You can follow Caroline’s creations on Instagram at @sweetcarolinecreates.