York City Police investigate shooting, 2 hurt

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police said two people were shot multiple times early Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of N. Sherman Street around 1:51 a.m.

The two victims found on the scene were taken to York Hospital for treatment, police said.

No information was released about any arrests.

More information is expected to be released at noon Wednesday.

If you have any information that could help police call the numbers listed below.

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234or 717-849-2219