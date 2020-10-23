York City Police investigate shooting near East Clarke Ave, and North East Street

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — According to York City Police shots were fired in the area of East Clarke Avenue and North East Street on Thursday October 22nd at 9:53pm.

While investigating the shots fired incident, police were notified that a 23-year-old male had been dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the hospital for his his injuries, which were described as survivable. York city detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department. Tips can always be anonymous.