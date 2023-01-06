HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – Looks like York County police department just got bigger, but by the dozen.

“I am proud of this; I do not know if you all just stopped and looked around to look at this,” says Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner.

The York city police department had twelve new police officers sworn in on Friday afternoon, which increases the overall police department by nine officers, including the one leaving. Ten officers need to finish the police academy, but two of them are hitting the streets.

“I am super excited; I am super excited coming from a background with some of the law enforcement officers in the department. Overall, I am excited, and I am blessed to be in this department and start a new journey,” Victoria Baez, a Newly Sworn Officer.

2 years is longest any current officers has been on the force. And this is the second group of twelve officers to be sworn in at York police department……but what makes this group special is something more than the numbers.

“Well, you can see it, it’s giving a lot of young people, the belief that this is possible. That this is a legitimate career in which they can get into. That they can see themselves in the uniform, see themselves wearing a badge. And understand that its more than just being a jack botted thug, “ said Michael.

On top of being the most diverse group of officers sworn in, four of these officers are second generation police officers, four are York County natives and represents more four ethnic groups

And for some people that is important.

“Representation, seeing them, I wouldn’t believe that it was possible. Because if they do not look like you then you do not believe it is possible. Whether their a reporter a judge, attorney, or a doctor. If you do not see it is a lot harder to believe in,” says Muldrow.