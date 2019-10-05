York College student shot, police looking for suspects

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York College student is in the hospital, after being shot early Saturday morning in York. According to police, and an alert from the college, the shooting happened at the intersection of Butler Avenue and South Manor Street.

Officers found the victim around 1:30 a.m. According to the school, the male student was walking by himself, when he was approached by three male suspects, who had a firearm and robbed the student.

He was taken to York Hospital and is in stable condition. According to York College, the suspects fled into York city. Police are looking for the suspects, and ask anyone who knows anything to contact them. Tips can be anonymous.