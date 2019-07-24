York County 911 Center audit reveals problems with dispatch system, broken relationships

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An audit revealed several issues with the York County 911 Center that could affect safety.

New Jersey-based IXP conducted the audit and the results were published in an 18-page report, released to the media on Monday.

The report found that there are issues with trust and confidence with Fire/EMS and public safety customer agencies. It described the relationships as being “at or beyond a breaking point.”

There’s also a poor perception of leadership. Employees do not think leadership has the experience and strength to do their jobs.

The report also said the dispatch process for Fire/EMS is too complex and could lead to mistakes or important information not being recorded.

In response, York County Commissioners are looking into hiring a company that would help manage the staff and first responders.

A public meeting to discuss the audit has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 24 at the York County Administrative Building at 28 E. Market Street in York.

