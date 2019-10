YORK, Pa. (WHTM)– The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting Friday night.

Pam Gay said Solomon Moore, 31, was found dead at the corner of S. Hartley and W. King Street Friday night.

York City Police said another man was also shot and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No information on suspects was announced.

Police are expected to release more information Monday, October 28 around noon.