YORK Co, Pa. (WHTM) – According to emergency dispatchers part of I-83 North in York County and Northern Maryland is closed because of a crash that has hazmat crews on the scene.

The crash involving two vehicles happened around 5:30 a.m Saturday just south of the Shrewsbury exit.

A tractor-trailer rolled over and caught fire. I-83 north is closed between the Maryland state line and exit 4.

Hazmat crews are on the scene to clean up a diesel fuel.

No word on injuries.

South bound lanes are open.