ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A York County Children Youth Services employee was found deceased in Adams County and his roommate is facing charges, according to court documents.

Kyle Bartram, 37, of New Oxford, is facing charges of homicide and robbery in connection to the death of Keith Monn, 61, State Police in Gettysburg say.

According to the criminal complaint, Troopers went to check on Monn at his home along Jacqueline Drive on Dec. 12 before 12:30 p.m. after they got a report for a welfare check from a York County Children and Youth Services worker. The worker reported that Monn did not contact them that morning and that he had heart issues.

When they got to the home, Troopers say they tried to make contact with Monn but were unable to, so they had to force their way inside.

Monn was found dead on the floor and there was evidence of a struggle. The complaint states that Troopers saw Monn’s head had blunt force trauma and his right arm appeared to be broken.

Monn’s cause of death was due to blunt force trauma, according to the Adams County Coroner’s Office, and the manner was ruled to be a homicide.

A friend of Monn’s was interviewed after showing up to Monn’s home to check on him. Investigators learned that Bartram is Monn’s work emergency contact and called the friend to tell him that Monn needed checked on but he couldn’t do it since he was in Virginia. The two were living each other since 2019, investigators say.

During Bartram’s call to the friend, he made an unusual comment about needing a key for a deadbolt, court documents state.

There were multiple calls with York County CYS supervisors that investigators learned of ongoing problems between Monn and Bartram. Investigators say that Monn was worried about Bartram taking things from the home, and that Monn was considering of removing him as a beneficiary.

State Police say that they were able to get a match of Bartram’s vehicle at a Best Western in Stafford, Virginia. It was also around this time that State Police put out an arrest warrant for Bartram after he tried to buy a firearm in York County but was denied due to previous criminal history.

Bartram called State Police Wednesday, Dec. 13 morning and claimed that he was visiting a friend in Virginia. He was driving on interstate 80 during the phone call and was pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol, then taken into custody on his warrant and sent to Erie County Prison.

As he was being taken into custody, the complaint states that Bartram made a comment about a bat in the trunk.

While at the Prison, Bartram was interviewed and detailed to investigators the events that led up to Monn’s death. Bartram, investigators say, made claims about how being sick with COVID-19 along with Monn smoking again, were among issues that he saw as “a deep betrayal.”

“No fists where needed,” Bartram said to investigators about the incident, and he made a swinging motion with a bat when he brought up a toaster oven that was found damaged in the home. Bartram told investigators that he “feels like a monster” from the incident, court documents state.

Investigators say they learned that Bartram also told a witness that he had to kill Monn. Bartram also said that whenever he shut his eyes he would feel Monn’s presence.

Bartram is currently locked up in Adams County Prison with his bail denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27.