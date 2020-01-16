York County to buy more voting machines

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Commissioners are going to purchase more voting machines ahead of the April primary.

They agreed to buy 65 machines at a meeting Wednesday.

In November, there were long lines because there weren’t enough scanners to count paper ballots.

It was the first time the county used new machines since Governor Wolf mandated all counties update their machines.

Commissioners also decided to split West Manheim Township into three districts.

Those new polling places have not bee decided.