York County woman accused of sexually assaulting teens

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County woman accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers and sexting a third has been arraigned.

The York Dispatch reports Lauren Thomas was arraigned on Wednesday. The victims were between the ages of 15 and 16.

Police never said what school district the victims went to but during the arraignment, a judge ordered her to not contact anyone in the Dover Area School District or go to any school events.

Thomas is the husband of West York Police Officer Ryan Thomas. He was the assistant coach for Dover Area High School’s football program for part of the 2019 season.

Police say Ryan Thomas was not involved in his wife’s alleged crimes.