York County woman helping people heal by redesigning memories

Shrewsbury, Pa. (WHTM)- There is no quick fix to mend a broken heart, but Tracy Mullins does her best to stitch the pieces back together.

“To me the reaction of the people means more than anything else,” said Mullins.

Mullins has been a teddy bear artist since the 90’s. She started her business “Memories Redesigned” about 2 years ago. Her specialty is taking the clothes of someone who has passed away and turning it into a teddy bear. Customers typically send her a shirt that their loved one used to wear.

“Each shirt has a story,” said Mullins. “I am finding that I am not only making the keepsake for them but I am a lot of times an ear for people and for some reason they just feel that they can just let out everything. Which is fine with me.”

Mullins was already making memory blankets and pillows but started making bears when a friend with ALS asked her to make teddy bears for his wife and 3 daughters.