YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — More than thirty companies were on site Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, to meet with potential employees at People’s Bank Park in York.

“Events like this eliminate the barriers of navigating through the website, navigating through ‘I think I’m interested in this,’ but this way we’re bringing people to connect face to face, and that direct interaction is really a difference maker,” said Sully Pinos, executive director of Bloom Business Empowerment Center.

Companies were able to set up onsite interviews and discuss openings in fields ranging from construction, manufacturing, and healthcare.

“I would say that there’s something for everybody, and even if you think that a job might not be for you at first it doesn’t hurt to try because you don’t know what your passions are or if you have any hidden talents. You could explore and see what’s there for you, that’s what I say,” said Gloria Hopkins, a York resident.

The hiring fair not only benefitted people searching for a job, but also companies looking to increase their staff.

“As the recruiter here, I get to give jobs to people. I’ll do job training and coaching to promote people from within and get opportunities that otherwise wouldn’t be available to members of our community,” said Dan Byrnes, a recruiter for Shipley Energy.

Even though the job fair was only from noon to 4 p.m., people were waiting since 10 a.m. on Thursday for the doors to open.

“It always is a great opportunity for individuals that maybe are employed, or maybe that are looking, or right at that time or they’re maybe looking at a new career path, to have opportunities like this where they can explore, connect with companies at no risk, getting information directly from them, and then making that best decision for themselves,” said Pinos.

If you missed the job fair, there will be more held in May and July. If you can’t visit in person, visit www.yocopathways.com for more information.