York Police make arrest after shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) York Police have made an arrest after a shooting of a man last weekend.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of Chestnut Street in York on Saturday, January 18 around 3:50 p.m.

Police said they found a 30-year-old man on scene who had been shot one time in the stomach.

They believe he was targeted and knew his attackers.

On Friday, officers arrested Wadie Danfora, one of the people they said was involved in the shooting.

Danfora was charged with kidnapping to facilitate a felony robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, simple assault, and false imprisonment.

Police are still investigating and are looking for information about the shooting and the other suspects involved.

Police said you can submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com

You can also call:

York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204

York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219