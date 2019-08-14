York Revolution’s new mascot: Blue

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution announced last week that they would be retiring team dog and mascot, Boomer. However, Boomer’s successor, a six-month-old Siberian Husky named Blue, starts his first day on the job today.

Blue will be coming out to PeoplesBank Park tonight for media to get more familiar with his new baseball family and setting.

“Of course no dog can replace Boomer, but Blue is ready to step in to carry on the legacy Boomer has forged over 10 seasons,” Revolution’s General Manager John Gibson says.

Not only will Blue take over for Boomer as the mascot, but he will also assume the mantle of furry community ambassador for the team.

Responsibilities for being the ambassador include a namesake of the Revolution’s youth reading program, which will be renamed Blue’s Book Club at the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Fans will have the chance to get to know Blue on his first official appearance on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. where the Revolution will be facing off against rival Lancaster Barnstormers.

The Revolution is also accepting applications for a host family for Blue. In exchange for housing and caring for Blue when he is off duty and taking him to Revolution-funded appointments with East York Veterinary Center, the host family will receive a stipend and game tickets from the Revolution.

For inquiries reach GM John Gibson at gibson@yorkrevolution.com.