York State Fair begins this week, here’s how to get discounted admission prices

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2021 York State Fair officially kicks off this Friday, July 23. Regular admission for adults over 18 is $8, but there are some special promotional days for those savvy individuals looking to save some money.

The team responsible for hosting the fair believes the businesses who partner with the fair for the promotional days receive great benefits from the partnership. “The day is exclusively branded as their day and can be used as a reward for their current customers or to attract additional/new customers,” says Montgomery Stambaugh, Communications Director for the York State Fair.

Friday, July 23 is PeoplesBank Dollar Day, meaning that admission for everyone is just one dollar. Additionally, take a ride on the Strates Show Rides for $1 per ride.

Sunday, July 25 is all about those individuals who have been working the hardest throughout the pandemic. UPMC Heroes Appreciation Day celebrates all firefighters, police, veterans, active-duty military, EMS, and all healthcare personnel. All eligible individuals who provide proper ID will receive free admission for themselves and one guest for the fair all day.

“We have built the entire first Sunday around our heroes and include a parade featuring them that day as well,” says Stambaugh. “This year we felt it was very important to expand and include all healthcare workers since they have spent the last 15 months on the front line of the Pandemic and UPMC is a perfect partner to make this day happen.”

Tuesday, July 27 is PA Lottery Senior Citizens Day. PA Lottery is giving back to the Senior Citizen population, who will receive free admission with a Medicare card from 12-4 PM.

Wednesday, July 28 is Weis Markets Day, and all individuals with a Weis Markets Card will receive free admission. This offer is available to the cardholder and up to four extra guests.

Friday, July 30 is Froggy 107.7 Pre-School Pals Day, and from 11 AM to 3 PM, admission is free for one adult with a pre-schooler. Kiddie Kindom ride wristbands are just $10 when they’re purchased from 11 AM to 3 PM, and the wristbands are good until 4 PM.

Regular admission is $8 for adults over 18, $4 for children age 6-17 and college students (with ID), and free for children 5 and under. Parking is $7.