Newsfeed Now: Protests across America: Battle over SCOTUS vacancy heats up

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Anger, frustration and sadness over the decision not to charge Kentucky police officers for Breonna Taylor’s death poured into America’s streets as protesters lashed out at a criminal justice system they say is stacked against Black people. Violence seized the demonstrations in her hometown of Louisville as gunfire rang out and wounded two police officers.

REMEMBERING RBG: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the thousands paying respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court on Thursday.

GIVING A KIDNEY: An Arkansas firefighter is giving his son the gift of life, after almost a year of multiple procedures, hospital visits, and miles on the road.

WWII DISCOVERY: A family in Delaware, OH has uncovered a priceless heirloom found in a box postmarked 1949.

