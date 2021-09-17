Newsfeed Now: Students being warned against TikTok challenge; Saxophone songs bringing smiles to seniors

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda is poised to be the most far-reaching federal investment since FDR’s New Deal or LBJ’s Great Society — a prodigious effort to tax the rich and shift money into projects and programs touching the lives of nearly every American.

Fewer than 1 percent of fully vaccinated people in North Carolina have come down with COVID-19, according to state data.

A man accused of throwing a 5-year-old girl head-first off a third-floor balcony on Sunday believed the girl was a demon and “full of bad spirits,” according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Unsuspecting suitors are getting lured, trapped and robbed in what Las Vegas Metropolitan police say is a scheme using dating apps to trap victims.

Vandalizing and stealing school property – this is supposedly a part of a new TikTok challenge across the U.S.

While the pandemic has been hard on everyone, it’s been very difficult for those who live in nursing homes, especially during those early days. As of a few months ago, family members have been able to visit their loved ones outside of the Glendale Nursing home in Schenectady, New York. On Tuesday, everyone got to enjoy a special visit thanks to a couple of guests.

