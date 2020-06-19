Preparations underway for Trump rally in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Preparations are underway in Tulsa as President Donald Trump is expected to hold his first rally since the pandemic started at the BOK Center Saturday night.

Tulsa police say the public should be aware of “multiple road closures and logistical operations that will impact commuters, businesses and pedestrians in Downtown Tulsa.”

The city started preparing on Thursday by building fence lines near the BOK Center.

Traffic and parking

On Friday, starting at 10 a.m., W. Archer St. to 6th St. and S. Houston Ave . to S. Boulder Ave. will be closed to commuting traffic and then to pedestrians at 3 p.m.

All cars in the closed area should be moved before Friday at 10 a.m. The Tulsa Police Department will tow any cars leftover in the area. If your car gets towed, call the TPD non emergency line at (918) 596-9222.

The purple square represents the area of the BOK Center in Tulsa.

If you need to keep your car in downtown or near downtown, you are asked to ensure it is parked outside the closed off area in a lawful parking spot.

Williams South Garage, Williams North Garage and the North Boulder Lot will all be open for public paid parking on Saturday, June 20.

Other private parking lots and garages may also be open for parking so long as they are outside the closed areas.

Pedestrian access

On Saturday, pedestrian access on Saturday in the closed off areas around the BOK Center is limited to rally ticket holders. Those with tickets to the rally should receive instructions from event organizers on how to get in and the protocols for doing so.

Drones and planes

Drones will not be allowed to fly.

Private plane pilots will also be advised of certain flight restrictions on Saturday.

Tulsa Transit changes

Due to weekend events, many Tulsa Transit routes will be impacted. Denver Avenue Station will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, and transfers will take place between Elgin and Frankfort on 4th Street.

Report suspicious activity

Tulsa police say they are expecting the event to be peaceful, but are asking you to keep your guard up. If you see or hear anything suspicious over the weekend, don’t hesitate to call 911.

Safety measures and cooling stations

Because large gatherings come with an increased risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, police say, residents and visitors are asked to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others. When in close proximity to others, it’s asked you wear masks, frequently wash and sanitize your hands, and make sure you stay home if you’re not feeling well.

Additionally, with weekend temperatures to be at or above 90° Fahrenheit, it’s important all who will be outside for any period of time stay hydrated and know how to get cool.

Tulsa has three cooling stations available, all equipped with air conditioning.

Tulsa County Social Services 2401 Charles Page Blvd. 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Dennis R. Neill Equality Center 621 East 4th Street Noon to 9 p.m., seven days a week



John 3:16 Mission 506 N. Cheyenne Open 24/7



Additionally, the City of Tulsa’s website has a tool to help with translation assistance for any page. Website visitors can click the drop down menu on any page that says, “Select Language,” and choose from one of more than 100 different languages