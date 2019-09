Two people with knowledge of the investigation into Antonio Brown being accused of sexual assault tell The Associated Press that one of the accusers has met with NFL investigators and that there is no timetable for concluding the probe.

One of the people, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of the sensitivity of the case, also confirmed that the district attorney's office and police in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, have reached out to Brown's lawyer about the allegations Britney Taylor made against the New England Patriots wide receiver in a civil lawsuit. Taylor met with the NFL this week.