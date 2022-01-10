Chicago Bears fire head coach Matt Nagy, Manheim Central grad

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 02: Head Coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears reacts on the sidelines during the second quarter of the game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field on January 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(WHTM) — The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy on Monday morning. The former Manheim Central quarterback finished his fourth season as head coach in Chicago.

After starting the season 3-2, the Bears finished the year 6-11 with a season-ending loss to the Vikings. He did finish his fourth season with an overall winning record of 34-31.

Nagy’s first season in Chicago was filled with success as the Bears posted a 12-4 record, won the NFC North and Nagy was named NFL coach of the year.

In 2019 and 2020, the Bears went 8-8 both years, as QB Mitch Trubisky never really developed.

The 2021 season was marred by quarterback controversy when Nagy didn’t start first-round pick Justin Fields. The Bears struggled midway through the season with five straight losses, including a particularly demoralizing loss to the Ravens with backup QB Tyler Huntley.

Growing up in Manheim

Matt played a few sports while growing up in Manheim, but was quickly recognized as a fierce competitor on the football field. He took over as the starting quarterback in his junior season for Manheim Central. In 1994, he led the Barons to the PIAA Class AAA playoffs, on a 26-game winning streak.

In the semifinals, Manheim Central came up against Berwick where Nagy completed 20 of 28 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. However, a costly interception with less than a minute to play sealed the 37-30 loss.

In his senior season, Nagy had 1,928 yards and 21 touchdowns with 358 yards rushing and six scores. The team was undefeated until another loss to Berwick in the semifinal for the second straight season.