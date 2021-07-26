Colts Head Coach Frank Reich tested positive for COVID-19, Cedar Crest grad is fully vaccinated

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts looks on after defeating the Detroit Lions 41-21 at Ford Field on November 01, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, despite being fully vaccinated.

The Cedar Crest graduate is now in quarantine away from the Colts organization.

“I’m excited for training camp, however I’m disappointed I won’t be there with the team as we start,” Reich said. “I’m fortunate to be fully vaccinated and I’m asymptomatic.”

As a vaccinated person with a positive test and no symptoms, Reich will quarantine and can return to duty after two negative tests at least 24-hours apart. After which time, Reich will be tested every two weeks or in accordance with medical staff guidance.

“I’m feeling well and I’m looking forward to returning as soon as I’m medically cleared,” Reich said.

Multiple reports in July have said the Colts are one of the teams with the lowest vaccination rate in the NFL. Although, as of Thursday, Colts owner Jim Irsay says that number is rising.

Irsay says the team is now about the 50 percent mark.

“We’re over 50% and headed hopefully towards 100%,” Irsay said. “I just encourage all of our guys to get vaccinated. It’s the right thing to do, and we’re trending in that direction.’’

Irsay believes vaccination should still be a personal choice, despite the NFL’s newest policy on outbreaks among unvaccinated players.

“It’s one of those things where logic has it. You get vaccinated,’’ Irsay said. “It’s the best choice. All choices have risks, there’s no question, and you respect the personal choice that people have out there for their health.”

Colts are set to open training camp Wednesday, July 28.