COVID outbreak among unvaccinated NFL players could cause team to forfeit

If an NFL team has a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players, the consequences could be drastic.
During the course of the 18-week season, NFL teams will have the ability to reschedule games if there is a COVID-related postponement.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, if that game cannot be rescheduled the team with the outbreak will forfeit the game and be credited with a loss.
The NFL just informed clubs that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week season in 2021 due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will FORFEIT and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2021
Massive implications.
This would affect teams whose outbreaks can be attributed to players who are unvaccinated.
As of July 16, thirteen teams have crossed the 85 percent vaccination threshold for player vaccinations. On the same date, two teams still remained below the 50 percent threshold. According to ESPN, those teams were Washington and Indianapolis.
In that same ESPN article, Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina and Denver were said to have the highest vaccination rates.
Additionally, the NFL told teams that vaccinated players who come in contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19 will not be subjected to quarantine.