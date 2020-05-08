Eagles release schedule for 2020 season

|Preseason
|August 13-17*
|at Indianapolis Colts
|TBD
|NBC10
|August 20-24*
|at Miami Dolphins
|TBD
|NBC10
|August 27-30*
|New England Patriots
|TBD
|NBC10
|Thursday, September 3
|New York Jets
|TBD
|NBC10
|Regular Season
|Sunday, September 13
|at Washington Redskins
|1:00 pm
|FOX
|Sunday, September 20
|Los Angeles Rams
|1:00 pm
|FOX
|Sunday, September 27
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 pm
|CBS
|Sunday, October 4
|at San Francisco 49ers
|8:20 pm
|NBC^
|Sunday, October 11
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 pm+
|FOX
|Sunday, October 18
|Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 pm+
|CBS
|Thursday, October 22
|New York Giants
|8:20 pm
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon^
|Sunday, November 1
|Dallas Cowboys
|8:20 pm+
|NBC^
|Sunday, November 8
|BYE
|Sunday, November 15
|at New York Giants
|1:00 pm+
|FOX
|Sunday, November 22
|at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 pm+
|FOX
|Monday, November 30
|Seattle Seahawks
|8:15 pm
|ESPN^
|Sunday, December 6
|at Green Bay Packers
|4:25 pm+
|CBS
|Sunday, December 13
|New Orleans Saints
|4:25 pm+
|FOX
|Sunday, December 20
|at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 pm+
|FOX
|Sunday, December 27
|at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 pm+
|FOX
|Sunday, January 3
|Washington Redskins
|1:00 pm+
|FOX
|Postseason
|Saturday, January 9 and Sunday, January 10 – AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs
|Saturday, January 16 and Sunday, January 17 – AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs
|Sunday, January 24 – AFC and NFC Championship Games
|Sunday, February 7 – Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL (CBS)
|* specific date and time TBD
|^ nationally televised game
|+ game time subject to change due to flex scheduling
Flexible scheduling: “Flexible scheduling” will be used in Weeks 11-17. Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-16, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time.
In each of Weeks 15 and 16, up to three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. Specific dates and start times for such designated Week 15 and Week 16 matchups will be determined and announced no later than four weeks prior to game day.
For Week 17, the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to January 3. The schedule does not list a Sunday night game in Week 17, but an afternoon game with playoff implications will be moved to that time slot. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.
Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.