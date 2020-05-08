Eagles release schedule for 2020 season

NFL

Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Preseason
August 13-17*at Indianapolis ColtsTBDNBC10
August 20-24*at Miami DolphinsTBDNBC10
August 27-30*New England PatriotsTBDNBC10
Thursday, September 3New York JetsTBDNBC10
Regular Season
Sunday, September 13at Washington Redskins1:00 pmFOX
Sunday, September 20Los Angeles Rams1:00 pmFOX
Sunday, September 27Cincinnati Bengals1:00 pmCBS
Sunday, October 4at San Francisco 49ers8:20 pmNBC^
Sunday, October 11at Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 pm+FOX
Sunday, October 18Baltimore Ravens1:00 pm+CBS
Thursday, October 22New York Giants8:20 pmFOX/NFLN/Amazon^
Sunday, November 1Dallas Cowboys8:20 pm+NBC^
Sunday, November 8BYE
Sunday, November 15at New York Giants1:00 pm+FOX
Sunday, November 22at Cleveland Browns1:00 pm+FOX
Monday, November 30Seattle Seahawks8:15 pmESPN^
Sunday, December 6at Green Bay Packers4:25 pm+CBS
Sunday, December 13New Orleans Saints4:25 pm+FOX
Sunday, December 20at Arizona Cardinals4:05 pm+FOX
Sunday, December 27at Dallas Cowboys4:25 pm+FOX
Sunday, January 3Washington Redskins1:00 pm+FOX
Postseason
Saturday, January 9 and Sunday, January 10 – AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs
Saturday, January 16 and Sunday, January 17 – AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs
Sunday, January 24 – AFC and NFC Championship Games
Sunday, February 7 – Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL (CBS)
* specific date and time TBD
^ nationally televised game
+ game time subject to change due to flex scheduling

Flexible scheduling: “Flexible scheduling” will be used in Weeks 11-17. Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-16, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time.

In each of Weeks 15 and 16, up to three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. Specific dates and start times for such designated Week 15 and Week 16 matchups will be determined and announced no later than four weeks prior to game day.

For Week 17, the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to January 3. The schedule does not list a Sunday night game in Week 17, but an afternoon game with playoff implications will be moved to that time slot. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.

Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.

