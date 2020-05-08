Eagles release schedule for 2020 season

Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Preseason August 13-17* at Indianapolis Colts TBD NBC10 August 20-24* at Miami Dolphins TBD NBC10 August 27-30* New England Patriots TBD NBC10 Thursday, September 3 New York Jets TBD NBC10 Regular Season Sunday, September 13 at Washington Redskins 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 20 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 pm FOX Sunday, September 27 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 pm CBS Sunday, October 4 at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 pm NBC^ Sunday, October 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 pm+ FOX Sunday, October 18 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 pm+ CBS Thursday, October 22 New York Giants 8:20 pm FOX/NFLN/Amazon^ Sunday, November 1 Dallas Cowboys 8:20 pm+ NBC^ Sunday, November 8 BYE Sunday, November 15 at New York Giants 1:00 pm+ FOX Sunday, November 22 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 pm+ FOX Monday, November 30 Seattle Seahawks 8:15 pm ESPN^ Sunday, December 6 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 pm+ CBS Sunday, December 13 New Orleans Saints 4:25 pm+ FOX Sunday, December 20 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 pm+ FOX Sunday, December 27 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 pm+ FOX Sunday, January 3 Washington Redskins 1:00 pm+ FOX

Postseason Saturday, January 9 and Sunday, January 10 – AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs Saturday, January 16 and Sunday, January 17 – AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs Sunday, January 24 – AFC and NFC Championship Games Sunday, February 7 – Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL (CBS) * specific date and time TBD ^ nationally televised game + game time subject to change due to flex scheduling

Flexible scheduling: “Flexible scheduling” will be used in Weeks 11-17. Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-16, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time.

In each of Weeks 15 and 16, up to three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. Specific dates and start times for such designated Week 15 and Week 16 matchups will be determined and announced no later than four weeks prior to game day.

For Week 17, the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to January 3. The schedule does not list a Sunday night game in Week 17, but an afternoon game with playoff implications will be moved to that time slot. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.

Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.