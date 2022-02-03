Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson hired as Jaguars head coach, per reports

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(WHTM) — Super Bowl champion head coach Doug Pederson will be hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, according to reports from ESPN. The former Eagles head coach was fired by Philadelphia after the 2020 season.

The 54-year-old Pederson had a second interview with the Jags earlier on Thursday; he was the third candidate to be interviewed multiple times. Jacksonville fired its head coach Urban Meyer in mid-December following his tumultuous 13 game tenure.

Pederson went 42-37-1 in his five seasons in Philadelphia. He won two NFC East titles, and made the playoffs for three consecutive years. In just his second season with the franchise, the Eagles won the Super Bowl behind back-up quarterback Nick Foles.

The head coach was fired following the 2020 season where the Eagles went 4-11-1. His relationship with QB Carson Wentz seemed to become a point of contention when Pederson benched the once-heralded franchise quarterback for Jalen Hurts.

Pederson’s ability as an offensive coordinator should serve Jacksonville well, as it tries to develop the first-overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence.