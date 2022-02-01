Former Patriots teammate reflects on Tom Brady retirement, Warwick Football’s Todd Rucci

(WHTM) — Legendary Patriots quarterback Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL after 22 seasons. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion crossed paths with hundreds of NFL players, including Todd Rucci.

The Warwick Football assistant coach played with Brady during his own NFL career in 1999. Famously, Brady was a sixth round draft selection that season, while Rucci was wrapping up his pro football career.

“I’m actually really happy that he was able to walk away on his own terms and enjoy a lot of the things he has built and earned during his career, mostly his family,” Rucci said. “I’m sure he’s never spent much time looking back on his career, [so it’s] about time he took a breath and turned around.”

Rucci played most of his career protecting quarterback Drew Bledsoe. His eight season NFL career was entirely in New England, drafted in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

“It’s crazy to think I shared a locker room with [Brady] years ago,” Rucci reflects. “Our boys weren’t even born and he was still taking snaps the same time they both are playing college ball.”

Rucci’s two sons, Hayden and Nolan, play football for the University of Wisconsin, after successful high school careers at Warwick. Hayden finished his third season in the program and plays tight end. Nolan was a freshman in 2021 and was a five-star recruit at offensive line according to 247Sports.

More on Todd Rucci

Rucci grew up in Upper Darby, Pa. and dreamed of playing for Penn State. He graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1988, where he also competed in shot put and discus on the track team. Rucci was named to the Big 33 PA team, a legacy his sons continued in 2019 and 2021.

At Penn State, he played under legendary head coach Joe Paterno. Rucci credits the coach for the reason he still shows up 10 minutes early to anything (including the podcast Zoom meeting) almost 30 years after his college career is over.

FOXBORO, UNITED STATES: Quarterback Drew Blesoe of the New England Patriots throws a pass in the first half of action as Tony McCoy of the Indianapolis Colts (L) attempts to get around Patriots defender Todd Rucci, 19 September 1999 at Foxboro Stadium. The Patriots won 31-28, coming back after a three touchdown deficit. AFP PHOTO/JOHN MOTTERN (Photo credit should read JOHN MOTTERN/AFP via Getty Images)

He was drafted in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft (51st overall) to the New England Patriots. Rucci played in 85 games over eight seasons, starting 75, all in New England. Todd was named to the 1990’s All-Decade Team for the Patriots.

““Part of coming back to Lancaster County was to get away from being known as Todd Rucci, New England Patriot,” he told ESPN back in 2011. “I just wanted to get back to being some old knucklehead who lives down the street. I got that, just a regular Joe. But whenever I get back to New England, like last weekend [for an alumni event], I remember how great it was to be a New England professional athlete. New England folks just absolutely love their athletes, period.”